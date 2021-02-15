Lowcountry nurse describes long-haul symptoms of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nurse at Charleston Allergy and Asthma is detailing her extended journey recovering from COVID-19.

Katie Simon (37) was otherwise healthy and active when she contracted COVID-19 in June of 2020. Almost immediately, she started feeling symptoms which intensified through the duration of her illness:

Day 1: extreme lower back pain, terrible headache.

Day 2: sore throat, mild sinus congestion.

Day 3: raw and sore throat, severe sinus congestion, loss of taste and smell.

Day 7: intense sinus congestion, headaches and fatigue. Still no signs of fever, body aches or chills.

Day 10: chest tightness, breathing issues, starting to really decline.

While two weeks is the commonly accepted ‘course’ for COVID-19, Simon’s symptoms persisted nearly four weeks later. At that point, her breathing was under control, but she began “experiencing heart issues including heart palpitations and chest pain.” She “received [an] EKG that came back abnormal and was referred to a cardiologist.”

At week five, she was “diagnosed with tachycardia and began treatment for myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles).”

During that time, Simon was experiencing the following effects as well:

Muscle soreness

Nerve pain

Tremors

Bloating/gas

Diarrhea

Constipation

Vomiting

Heartburn

Hair loss

Extreme fatigue

Brain fog

Weight gain (30 pounds)

These symptoms, along with only the partial regaining of taste and smell, led to Simon being diagnosed with Dysautonomia, defined by the Cleveland Clinic as “a group of medical conditions caused by problems with the autonomic nervous system (ANS).”

The muscles in Simon’s legs and hips were so damaged she had to begin physical therapy.

She has seen multiple experts and is currently taking “several medications including antibiotics, daily inhaled steroid, rescue inhaler, oral steroids, beta-blocker, colcrys, countless vitamins, turmeric, probiotics, peppermint oil pills and Pepcid.”

To date, Simon still has “heart rate issues, extreme fatigue, shortness of breath with exertion, headaches, brain fog and occasional GI issues.”

She still can’t work full time, and says that she has “not been able to venture out anywhere, although we all should be staying home as much as possible.”

While she is on the road to recovery, she warns people not to underestimate COVID-19:

“Yes, a lot of people get through this illness, but sadly a lot of people have lost their lives… I was a healthy, active 37-year-old with no health issues and I had my life as I knew it stripped away from me. And, unfortunately, my case is not uncommon.”

Simon said that by sharing her story, she hopes to encourage others experiencing long-haul symptoms to be their own advocates and ensure they are taken seriously by medical providers.

Recently Simon and the rest of the Charleston Allergy and Asthma staff received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

*All photos courtesy of Charleston Allergy and Asthma