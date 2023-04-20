CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local organization us using horseback riding to empower children and adults with disabilities to live more active and fulfilling lives.

Colleen Trepen, the Executive Director of Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding Center on John’s Island, says they have been accomplishing that goal since 1991.

“Our students improve all kinds of goals in their life, social, emotional, cognitive, physical, they are just incredibly motivated by their horses so we hear first words, we see first steps, we see people gain a lot of peace and confidence.”

Trepen says there is a clear connection between the horses and the students.

Some of the children are non-verbal, yet Trepen says they communicate with their equine partners easily, navigating them around cones in their lessons and taking care of their mounts before and after a ride.

“When a student is un-clipped from a leader, walking, trotting, going through an obstacle course on their own, it’s really amazing seeing them just be independent, and partnering with their horses doing great things,” she said.

Running a program like this takes resources and fundraising. While it can be difficult to keep an operation of this level running so smoothly, Trepen says all of the CATR staff and volunteers agree, it’s worth the effort.

“It’s just amazing to support people that need a little extra support…that have some special challenges in life…but to give them this opportunity to be in this gorgeous place…with these incredible, noble creatures, the horses that partner with us, and really motivate people to be their best.”

CATR’s largest fundraising event of the year is right around the corner. The Derby Party fundraiser is happening May 6th at The Cigar Factory in downtown Charleston. News 2’s Hanna Powers is serving as the ambassador for this event.

