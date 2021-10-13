Lowcountry organizations partner for community grocery, hygiene products distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple organizations will host a grocery, hygiene, and baby products distribution Saturday, October 16 in Downtown Charleston.
The Community Resource Centers, Charleston County Council, City of Charleston, City of Charleston Police Department, Charleston Hispanic Association, Lowcountry Foodbank and Bundles of Joy have partnered to host this event for the community.
The distribution will be held at the Arthur Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne St. beginning at 1:00 p.m.
The distribution will continue while supplies last.