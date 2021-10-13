Lowcountry organizations partner for community grocery, hygiene products distribution

Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. But with the pandemic pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression, gig workers are clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers also attempting to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple organizations will host a grocery, hygiene, and baby products distribution Saturday, October 16 in Downtown Charleston.

The Community Resource Centers, Charleston County Council, City of Charleston, City of Charleston Police Department, Charleston Hispanic Association, Lowcountry Foodbank and Bundles of Joy have partnered to host this event for the community.

The distribution will be held at the Arthur Christopher Community Center located at 265 Fishburne St. beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The distribution will continue while supplies last.