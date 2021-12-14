Lowcountry organizations working to combat nationwide blood shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a shortage of blood across the nation, but Lowcountry health officials say they need your help to make sure there is enough blood for emergencies especially during the holiday season.

“Blood is a lifesaving gift that those patients need to often survive,” says Jodell Jenkins, the Executive Director of Cardiovascular Services at Trident Medical Center.

With a nationwide blood shortage impacting hospitals, The Blood Connection has joined in a national partnership that will better prepare hospitals in the Lowcountry. They have launched a program called the “Blood Emergency Readiness Core” to keep blood units stocked for any trauma situations.

“These units are held and reserved at our facilities for any critical needs and scenario,” says Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.

Trident Medical Center officials say during this time of year with the holiday’s blood donations tend to decrease, but their trauma unit stays busy.

“We see acts of violence coming through our emergency room like motor vehicle accidents. These different traumas that we see around our community are starting to creep,” says Jenkins.

With recent natural disasters across the country, medical officials say it shows the importance of donating blood regularly.

“Tragedy happens without any notice and that’s why this program is so important for The Blood Connection,” says English.

If you are interested on donating blood, here is a link on how to: https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/geo