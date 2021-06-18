Lowcountry Orphan Relief in need of supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Orphan Relief is asking the public for donations as supplies are running low.
The agency says that it is in “serious need” of items like summer clothing for kids of all ages, as well as hygiene products.
Specifically, the agency is asking for the following items:
- Boys/girls shirts in sizes 5T-18
- Boys/girls shorts in sizes 5T-18
- Pull-ups in sizes 2T-6T
- Belts of all sizes
- Men’s shoes sizes 6-10
- Women’s shoes sizes 5-9
- Body wash/soap
- Baby body wash
- Baby shampoo
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Diaper cream
- Lotion/baby lotion
- Ethnic hair products
Items can be dropped off at the facility (1850 Truxtun Avenue) Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or purchased via Amazon wish-lists one and two.