CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) invited the Lowcountry to Bowens Island on Nov. 12 for fresh oysters to support wildlife conservation.

Bowens Island is the prime location for fresh local seafood and a laid-back atmosphere right on the salt marsh!

SCWF said this was the perfect inspiration for their mission to conserve and restore South Carolina’s wildlife and habitats.

“Just like other wildlife habitats, conservation efforts are needed to protect South Carolina`s half a million miles of marsh,” says the SCWF press release. “SCWF works diligently with state legislators and policymakers to protect habitats across the state by ensuring that sound scientific data is used to make decisions that affect wildlife. All donations made to SCWF, including the proceeds from this event, stay right here in the state to help our local wildlife.”

The oyster roast fundraiser is from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at 1870 Bowens Island Road.

Tickets for this event sold for $75 and the last day to grab one was Nov. 8.

To catch the next event or to learn more about the South Carolina Wildlife Federation visit https://www.scwf.org/