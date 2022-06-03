CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard on Friday requested a meeting with Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders to discuss how school safety can be improved.

In the letter addressed to CCSD’s Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy, Gilliard said “considering recent tragic events across our nation,” he has been considering “what more can be done to protect our district’s children as well as those throughout all of South Carolina.”

Gilliard proposed a meeting between CCSD members and lawmakers to “bring forth ideas and hold fruitful [discussions] to do our very best to ensure that everyone is safe.” Gilliard said that he has visited several district schools recently and “found specific areas that need improving.”

When it comes to the safety of students, Gilliard said that he “would rather us be proactive than reactive during this time of clear and present danger!”