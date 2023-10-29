CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry residents gathered Saturday, Oct. 28. to support The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction, early detection and maximizing quality care and support.

Hundreds gathered at the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Before the two-mile walk, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise garden ceremony that shined a spotlight on local families who are impacted by the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s, their personal reasons to end the disease – and their hope that one day they will be the first survivors.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Cindy Alewine, President of the Alzheimer’s Association – South Carolina Chapter. “For the first time in history, there are multiple FDA-approved treatments that can change the course of Alzheimer’s in a meaningful way for people in the earliest stages. This is an important first step, with more promising treatments in the pipeline – but there are still millions of families facing this disease today who need support.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – In South Carolina alone there are 95,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.

The Charleston Walk has surpassed its fundraising goal raising over $312,000. Donations will be accepted through the end of 2023 and will benefit the work of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was presented locally by the SC Federal Credit Union.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association visit alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900 (24/7).