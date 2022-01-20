Lowcountry restaurant ranked number six on Yelp’s top 100 Restaurants 2022

The Arthur Ravenel Bridge linking Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Charleston, S.C., is seen in this March 25, 2013 photograph. The bridge, which cost $632 million to build, has a bike and walking lane on the harbor side that provides stunning views of Charleston, Charleston Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston restaurant has been ranked the sixth best restaurant in the United States this year, according to Yelp’s latest list.

Jackrabbit Filly puts a new spin on Asian and American classics. The rice bowls, spicy fried chicken, and Dim Sum brunch are customer favorites. The owners started out with a food truck, but quickly grew in popularity and needed to expand.

With 124 five-star reviews, Jackrabbit Filly continues to impress Lowcountry residents and visitors alike.

Jackrabbit Filly isn’t the only Lowcountry food truck spinoff to make the list; LoLa came in at number 22.

The Cajun restaurant serves favorites like gumbo, crawfish etouffee, gator bites, and beignets. Yelpers say that authentic New Orleans flavor rings true in all of the dishes.

LoLa has 613 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars.

Click here to see the full list.