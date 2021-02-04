Lowcountry restaurants win statewide awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) has announced the 2021 Stars of the Industry Winners and Runners Up.

Several Lowcountry restaurants were named on the list, spotlighting talented hospitality workers in the Holy City.

Restaurateur of the Year went to Anthony DiBernardo of Swig & Swine.

Hanna Platt of Wild Dunes was a Runner Up for Restaurant Manager of the Year.

NICO | Oysters and Seafood was recognized for Restaurant Chef of the Year — Nico Romo — and Outstanding Certified Sommelier (Runner Up) — Sarah Tomlinson.

