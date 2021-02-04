Lowcountry restaurants win statewide awards

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Pixabay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) has announced the 2021 Stars of the Industry Winners and Runners Up.

Several Lowcountry restaurants were named on the list, spotlighting talented hospitality workers in the Holy City.

Restaurateur of the Year went to Anthony DiBernardo of Swig & Swine.

Hanna Platt of Wild Dunes was a Runner Up for Restaurant Manager of the Year.

NICO | Oysters and Seafood was recognized for Restaurant Chef of the Year — Nico Romo — and Outstanding Certified Sommelier (Runner Up) — Sarah Tomlinson.

Click here for the full list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES