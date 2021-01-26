Lowcountry school districts have plans ready for vaccinating teachers, they just need the vaccines

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Teachers across the tri-county have expressed many concerns about COVID-19; among them is when they will be vaccinated and that that process will look like.

Leaders at several Lowcountry school districts say they have plans in place, they just need the go-ahead from the Department of Health and Environmental Control to put those plans into action.

“We are anxiously awaiting that day, said Amanda Santamaria, a district nurse coordinator for Dorchester District 2.

In Dorchester District 2, the plan is to work with the Fetter Health Care network to supply vaccines to school staff.

“As soon as those doses become available to educators … we’re going to work towards a rollout process and schedule appointments with them soon so that we can make sure all our employees are able to get it as quickly as possible,’ said Santamaria.

And in Berkeley County, district leaders say they will be working with Walgreens. They sent a statement that says in part:

“We have a plan to rollout 1,200 to 1,500 vaccines over two days as soon as Walgreens acquires the vaccines and is allowed to give them.”

During a school board meeting on January 11th, Charleston County Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said they are working with the Medical University of South Carolina and may have students work from home one day so that teachers can get their vaccinations.

“If we were to find out one week that the vaccines will be available for our personnel, the following week, we simply want to state that it might be necessary to have an e-learning day. As we want to schedule times and run every school staff through and to give everyone an opportunity to just show up and get the vaccination instead of trickling people through,” she said.

While there is no clear timeline for Phase 1B of DHEC’s vaccination plan, they are targeting early spring.