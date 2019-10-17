Lowcountry students take a pledge against gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Many lowcountry schools across the state have taken a pledge against gun violence.

For nearly 20 years, local middle and high school students have signed a written pledge promising never to take up a gun in anger or be involved in any sort of dispute involving a firearm.

By taking this pledge, students have also promised to direct family and friends away from using gun violence.

A total of 17 schools across the state including 10 schools in the Lowcountry have taken this pledge.

Prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s office says that they’ve seen gun violence come from young Charleston locals.

Students from the schools say that they find this information to be eye opening and even life saving.

For Greg Mathis Charter High School student, Indyah Bunke, she says she knows first hand how gun violence can effect lives.

“I have friends who have been killed because of Gun Violence. It hits home for me”.

Bunke goes on to say that these open discussions are necessary to have in schools and need to be more widespread.

“These discussions could touch one person and could make a huge difference. It could empower them to get help or help someone else who is struggling,” says Bunke.