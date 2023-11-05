CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Magnolia Plantation and Gardens invited residents to join them for an afternoon of sweet decadence on Sunday, Nov. 4.

According to the press release, “This event, now held for the second time, lures locals with a seemingly endless array of indulgent, autumn-inspired desserts, rich bourbons, craft beers, seasonal mocktails, and more.”

This “Sweet Shindig” had some of the Lowcountry’s finest desert vendors such as Charleston Chocolatiers, Duck Donuts, Rosemary and Rye, James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts, and Hamby Catering and Events.

Tickets sold out fast for this event and guests were eager to join as it was dog-friendly and 21 and over.

To learn more about this event – or to catch the next one visit magnoliaplantation.com