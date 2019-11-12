Lowcountry Veterans honored with concert on the U.S.S. Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Music is a powerful force; it can inspire, bring people together, and today it’s honoring veterans from across the Lowcountry.​

The Charleston Concert Band performed a free concert on the U.S.S. Yorktown to celebrate those who have served our country. The group is comprised of both professional and amateur musicians of all ages; as well as a few veterans.​

“We don’t need an excuse to play, we love to play, that’s why we’re in the band. And Veterans Day is a great excuse so we’re happy to come out,” says Navy veteran Jay Hubbell.

This is just 1 of the 8 concerts that the Charleston Concert Band plays each year. ​ It’s 92 members are all volunteers that simply love to perform for the community.​

“And that’s what our band is really all about, trying to bring American music back to the public,” says Army veteran Harry Dykeman.

Today is also Harry’s birthday; the crowd made sure to celebrate by singing after the concert!

Some of the pieces that they played were tributes to American history, classic military tunes, and some written about specific battles over the years.​

One arrangement highlights every branch of the armed forces by playing each service song. Veterans of the army, coast guard, air force, navy, and marine corps are invited to stand during their song to be recognized.​

However, there is one tune that seems to be a favorite for many.​ “America the Beautiful” was one of the last to be played.

“It’s gotta be America the beautiful….it’s so pretty.” says Dykeman. “There is a nice harmony in America the beautiful. It sounds beautiful. But I also enjoy the fast marches, too,” agrees Hubbell.

The group will have another concert on December 7th. For more details, click here.