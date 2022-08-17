WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Deep Water Vineyard will host its annual grape stomping festival on Saturday, August 24.

The Stomp Festival features a grape stomping competition, wine, food, live music, and a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest.

There will be four grape stomping competitions throughout the day, during which one partner will stomp the grapes and the other will catch the juice. The team that yields the most product will win a prize.

Guests can enjoy vineyard wines, including the limited-edition “Have a Ball, Lucille” strawberry wine. Food trucks on site will include Lib’s Diner, Welton’s Fine Foods, La’Son Anchor Grill, A Boy and His Dogs, Bangin’ Vegan eats, and Scoop 50fifty Ice Cream.

Musicians Dallas Baker and Joal Rush will perform throughout the day.

The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

Parking costs $20 per vehicle and stomping/tasting tickets must be purchased separately.

