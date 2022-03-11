CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming shelters will open across the Lowcountry on Saturday as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20’s.

Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter at 1444 Remount Road in North Charleston will take in 75 people. Guests can check in between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The shelter will provide dinner Saturday night and breakfast Sunday morning before closing at 7:00 a.m.

Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center at 2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley will take in 35 people. Check in is between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and the shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Dinner and a to-go breakfast will be provided.

Hibben UMC Warming Shelter at 690 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant will take in 20 people. Check in is between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Dinner will be served Saturday night and a to-go breakfast will be served Sunday morning, before the center closes at 7:00 a.m.

Pets are not allowed at any of the shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will be required for all guests, and guests are asked to comply with mask rules.

CARTA will provide free transportation to the shelters, and Hibben UMC will pick up guests from the Navigation Center at 529 Meeting Street at 6:45 p.m.