Lowcountry woman charged with DUI in crash that killed teenager

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged with driving under the influence following a deadly car crash in Adams Run.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Sugar Hill Road the night of April 8th where they located 36-year-old Tyesha Jenkins and a passenger, who died in the crash.

Jenkins was arrested on Friday. She is charged with reckless homicide and felony driving under the influence. Her bond totaled $85,000.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Qwantasia Jenkins died from blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash.