Lowline litter pick up happening Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline on Saturday is hosting a Lowline litter pickup event at the site of the future Lowline park.

The event is in partnership with Keep Charleston Beautiful, Palmetto Brewing Company, High Wire Distillery Co., Dalai Sofia Kombucha, and Big Red Box Coastal.

Volunteers will meet at 10:00 a.m. at Huger Street and spread out along the 1.7 mile path.

Supplies will be provided.

Participants over 21 years old will be given a coupon for either a 10oz Palmetto Brewery beer or a drink from High wire Distillery.