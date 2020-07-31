Lt. Gov. Evette to tour local businesses working to combat COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will be in the Lowcountry for a tour of some local businesses.

Lt. Gov. Evette is expected to make stops at some businesses that are working to provide resources in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She will first tour Vikor Scientific which makes COVID-19 testing kits.

Next, she’ll stop at Life Industries in North Charleston which makes hand sanitizer.

Her final stop will be in downtown Charleston where she will tour Brackish Bow Ties and see how they are now making face masks.