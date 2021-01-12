Lucy Beckham High School students disciplined over altercation; student had pro-Trump flag with gun image

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five students were disciplined over an altercation that happened last week at Lucy Beckham High School.

According to the Charleston County School District, one student was disciplined for displaying a flag with a political message and depictions of weapons. They say the flag had an image of President Trump and an image of weapons on it.

Four other students were disciplined for their part in a verbal altercation related to the same instance.

Community activist and former Consolidated School Board member, Tony Lewis, told News 2 the five students entered the school wearing MAGA hats and one of the students had the Trump flag while yelling about the president.

The Charleston County School District would not confirm Lewis’ statement regarding the hats.

It came only days after a pro-Trump rally in Washington led to a riot at the U.S. Capitol building.