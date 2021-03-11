Lucy Beckham High School temporarily going virtual due to COVID-19 spike among students

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lucy Beckham High School on Thursday announced that the school will be temporarily going virtual from Friday, March 12 to Monday, March 22.

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) due to COVID-19 spread within the school.

According to a release from the school, “the number of positive results among our student body significantly increased this week.”

All extracurriculars will be on hold as well.

