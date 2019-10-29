Lucy Beckham High School will soon open its doors and the staff wants to hear from parents and students

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new high school is under construction in Mount Pleasant. The plan is for students to attend Lucy Beckham High School next fall.

There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday night to learn more about the school. Parents and students are invited to ask questions and provide input for the future of Lucy Beckham.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the Spring.

Lucy Beckham will open its doors to nearly 1,500 ninth and tenth-grade students next Fall.

Principal Anna Dassing said students will have different opportunities at Lucy Beckham High School compared to students at a traditional high school. She said students can expect a range of new classes.

“We have some unique programs that we’re planning to offer including a vet science program, building construction program, we’re looking at a homeland security program… And kind’ve restructuring our day to make time work for students,” said Dassing.

Tuesday night’s meeting will also be an overview of future athletic programs and activities provided to students.

Students are encouraged to attend to give their input on how to shape the future of Lucy Beckham.

“Our athletics, our academics, how we want students to be involved in our community. And we’re also going to be taking input and answering questions that parents have about the center for advanced study, the programs that we’re going to be offering,” said Dassing.

Tuesday night’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Laing Middle School.

If you can’t make Tuesday night’s meeting, there will be one more opportunity for you to provide your input on Thursday, November 7th at Moultrie Middle School at 6 p.m,