Lucy Beckham JV football program temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday confirmed that the JV football program at Lucky Beckham High School has been shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure.

Last week, CCSD cancelled the football jamboree as too many teams pulled out due to COVID-19.

Other school districts in the area are being impacted by COVID-19 as well, with the Colleton County High School football team also announcing a team-wide quarantine Monday.

CCSD students are set to return to class on Wednesday.