Lung Force Run and Walk happening Saturday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Lung Association on Saturday will hold the Lung Force Run and Walk at Folly Beach.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m.

Participants will meet at The Dunes House at Folly Beach County Park and make their way down the shore before returning to The Dunes House boardwalk for fundraising and awards.

For those unable to attend in person, there is a virtual event happening as well.

Proceeds from the event will help fund “lung health programs, life-saving research and advocacy…, early detection initiatives, efforts for clean air in South Carolina communities, and lung disease research.”

