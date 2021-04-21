M.C. Dean announces $7.3M expansion, 126 new jobs in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A global cyber-physical systems integration and engineering company announced a $7.3 million expansion in Charleston County on Wednesday.

M.C.Dean specializes in electrical, electronic security, audio visual, information technology, telecommunications, life safety, automation and command and control systems.

The company says it will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility in the Remount Business Park in North Charleston and create 126 new jobs.

“Charleston County continues to provide the right business environment for companies to flourish. We welcome M.C. Dean, Inc.’s investment and the employment opportunities available to our citizens,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor.

Leaders say the facility will provide space for additional offices, engineering, simulation, testing labs and warehousing. Featuring open interior and exterior work, collaboration and recreation spaces, the facility will promote employee health, wellness and sustainability.

“South Carolina’s talented and well-trained workforce is why companies like M.C. Dean, Inc. find success here. We congratulate this great company on this announcement, and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come,” said Gov. McMaster.

The facility will be completed by Spring 2022. M.C. Dean, Inc. is looking to expand its workforce – engineers, project managers, and technicians interested in joining the team should visit M.C. Dean, Inc.’s careers webpage.