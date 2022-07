JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Johns Island Monday night.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash on Main Road at Mary Ann Point Road Sunday at 11 p.m.

The road was closed following the incident as CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit investigated.

Serious injuries were reported.

Limited details on the injured and cause of the crash are available at this time.

