CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students who were set to attend the new Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School will learn from home on Wednesday and Thursday due to delays with the school’s opening.

The school, located in North Charleston, was slated to open Wednesday. But in a message to parents on Tuesday, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) said it “encountered unforeseen challenges that necessitated a thorough reassessment of our readiness to welcome students.”

Students will have an eLearning day on January 3 and 4 as a result. Teachers will provide instruction through Google Classroom.

“We want to be transparent with you about the situation and assure you that while we know the building will provide an enriching learning environment for all of our students now and in the future, we have identified items necessary to receive approval from the South Carolina Office of School Facilities,” the district said in its message to parents. “CCSD is partnering closely with state officials, construction managers, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we meet and exceed all safety requirements.”

The school anticipates opening on Friday, January 5.

“We recognize the impact this may have on your lives, including work and childcare plans. We sincerely and genuinely apologize for any inconvenience,” said school leaders.

The school was expected to open for the start of the new school year in August; however, construction delays – slower productivity related to high heat and rainy days – over the summer moved students to the former Morningside Middle School facility, which is located roughly a mile from the old Hursey Montessori campus.

The district said in July it would make the move to the new campus over Thanksgiving week.

Families can visit the new school building on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and additional tours are being planned for January 16 and 24.