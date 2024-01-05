CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The long-awaited and newly renovated Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School opened for in-person learning on Friday morning.

It comes after construction dates pushed back the opening date on multiple occasions. The most recent delay came this week, forcing students to learn online for two days.

The newly renovated school has been under construction for years and was supposed to open back in August 2023, but that was delayed because of weather conditions impacting construction.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) ultimately pushed the open date back to this past Wednesday, but on Tuesday the district shared a message saying they “encountered unforeseen challenges that necessitated a thorough reassessment of our readiness to welcome students.”

That led us to Friday, where it appears they have figured out those challenges as students were able to walk through the doors for their first day of in-house learning at the school.

While we do not yet know what those “unforeseen challenges” were, a statement from Acting Superintendent Anita Huggins said those challenges prevented the school from getting its certificate of occupancy on time.

School families were invited to tour the new building on Thursday. Additional tours are being planned for January 16 and 24.