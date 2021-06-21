Man arrested after assault, shooting at graduation party leads to standoff near Summerville

Keith Silverman was arrested on attempted murder and assault and battery charges following an altercation Saturday night. (Photo: Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges following a weekend shooting and standoff in Summerville.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, a female victim told deputies the suspect, later identified as Keith Silverman, has ‘choked her out’ and ‘grabbed her [expletive] while a graduation party was taking place.

She said the man also stated, ‘no one can choke you like I can,’ during the altercation.

The juvenile victim told deputies that she did not know the man and that he came up to her “out of the blue.”

Another man, Tyler Troy, attempted to defend the victim – he said Silverman touched her butt and that the two had gotten into an argument while defending her.

According to the report, Silverman told Tyler to “follow me this way, I got something for you” and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it towards Tyler. Tyler said Silverman “barely missed” him after pulling the trigger.

Silverman only fired once, according to Tyler.

A standoff was underway at the suspect’s home on Lincoln Avenue with multiple agencies responding.

Silverman was eventually taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and second-degree assault and battery.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.