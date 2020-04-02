Man arrested after attempting to hit victim with hatchet, barricaded himself inside apartment

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County arrested a man Wednesday night after he attempted to assault another man with a hatchet.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Officer, deputies responded to an apartment complex on Fort Johnson Road shortly before 11:00 p.m. after receiving a report about an assault.

A report from the sheriff’s office shows the incident began while the victim was on the phone with the mother of his child. It states the suspect did not “appreciate the conversation” and began making fun of the victim.

The report states the suspect became increasingly angry and struck the victim with a closed fist on the left side of his head.

When the victim attempted to leave the home, the report states the suspect picked up a hatchet from the kitchen county and swung it at the victim’s head, narrowly missing.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Antwaun Amerson, barricaded himself inside the apartment when they arrived and attempted to contact him.

That is when the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and negotiator teams responded to the complex.

After several attempts to have Amerson exit the apartment, the report shows SWAT broke the front window and the suspect stepped outside and was taken into custody.

Amerson is charged with second degree assault and battery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.