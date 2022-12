MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police have announced an arrest of a man following a bank robbery last Friday.

Police have arrested Scott Tunis, 43, on charges of armed robbery and bomb or replica threat with a hoax device.

MPPD officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 on December 2 around 2:45 p.m after a man who claimed to have a bomb walked into the bank and demanded money.

Tunis is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.