Man arrested after deputies find emaciated dogs living in “horrible conditions”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged with the ill-treatment of animals.

A woman called police after finding an emaciated dog in her yard after returning from a weekend trip.

When deputies arrived, they located the dog which appeared frail with visible sores on its paws, legs and head. Its back-left leg was swollen, and his bones were protruding from hips, ribs and skull.

A scan of the dog’s microchip revealed its name was King and belonged to an individual who told deputies they sold it to another man back in 2018.

An incident report states King’s original owner was extremely upset when he heard about the condition of the dog and contacted the new owner so deputies could meet with him.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed another dog, a Pit Bull, that was being kept in what they described as horrible conditions; feces were everywhere, including inside a food dish and the water bowl was filled with filthy water. The Pit Bull was also tied to a tree with no more than a 5-foot rope, according to the report.

Deputies stated the dog was filthy and its only shelter was a gas grill and the overhang of branches.

King was taken to the Charleston Animal Society and deputies obtained a seizure notice for the Pit Bull.

When the deputies returned to the home, the owner, Donnie Gilliard, appeared furious and said the dog belonged to a friend who had been staying at the home.

While speaking with Gilliard, the deputy heard another dog barking and walked into the back yard to find another female Pitbull mix who also appeared emaciated, who had been housed next to where the owner kept King. Again, there was no shelter and the rope appeared to be chewed allowing for King’s escape.

Both dogs were seized and transported to the Charleston Animal Society for medical evaluation.

Gilliard was charged with ill-treatment of animals. He was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was later given a $30,000.00 bond.