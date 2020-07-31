Man arrested after fatally striking victim in the head with a chair

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been charged with murder after striking another man in the head with a chair back in June.

According to an affidavit from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home off Scott White Road in Hollywood back on June 6th after receiving report that a man had been seriously injured.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Gerald Simmons, in the driveway of the home with an injury to his head.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment, but died several days later, on June 17, because of the injuries he sustained.

While investigating the case, deputies say they were able to hear the defendant, 55-year-old Gary Raynard Brown, on a 911 call saying that he struck the victim with a chair.

Brown advised that he swung the chair, but wasn’t sure of he actually struck Simmons.

A witness also told deputies that he observed Brown swing a chair at Simmons and watched them go to the ground.

Brown was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with murder in the case.