LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested this week in connection with a domestic disturbance that led to shots being fired in the Ladson area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible abduction with gunshots near a church off Ladson Road on the night of July 23.

“Additional reports of the altercation involving the suspect vehicle were received from bystanders near Sonny’s gas station at Highway 78 and Ladson Road, but the vehicle left the scene before deputies’ arrival,” explained Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said investigators determined that the man fired a gun from a car during a domestic disturbance and then forced the victim back into the vehicle after she tried to escape.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect’s vehicle near his home, and he was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the victim – who was still in the vehicle at the time – did not suffer serious physical injuries, according to CCSO.

Edinson Mata Torres, 33, of Summerville area was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the jail without bail.