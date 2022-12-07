NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26.

According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon when he “became belligerent and aggressive” and was asked to leave.

School staff requested NCPD’s assistance, but before police could speak to Rose, he fled.

A “brief” pursuit ensued, but was terminated once Rose merged onto I-26.

Minutes later, South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) requested assistance with a collision along I-26 west near Montague avenue. Responding officers realized that the driver was Rose, and he was taken into custody.

Rose is facing charges of disturbing schools and failure to stop for blue lights.