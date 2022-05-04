CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man seen on a doorbell camera dropping off a rifle cartridge box at a North Charleston police sergeant’s door is facing charges.

North Charleston police officers on Monday responded to a home on the 9000 block of Spencer Woods Road for a welfare check of Joshua Dorman (43) and his mother.

A report received by News 2 read that officers have had several incidents in the past with Dorman being violent to NCPD officers.

Following the welfare check, Dorman was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera walking up and leaving a small box at the police sergeant’s front door.

The camera captured Dorman saying, “They didn’t see it, I didn’t see it. Come to mine, I come to yours. Now I leave a box of Remington shells on the pig’s (expletive) doorstep,” the report continued.

The box, identified as a Bronze 223 Remington 55 grain box, was later found empty by police.

Dorman was arrested and charged Monday evening with one count of threatening the life of a public employee. He is held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.