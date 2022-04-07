CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for a Monday evening shooting that left multiple cars and businesses damaged.

According to CPD, Robert Saxby Jr. was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The narrative states that officers were called to 1200 Sam Rittenburg Boulevard around 6:25 p.m. Monday after multiple gunshots were reported. Four cars and two businesses were hit, resulting in at least $15,000 worth of damage.

CPD said that the incident was the result of an angry ex-boyfriend who had allegedly been stalking his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend. He apparently began indiscriminately shooting in the area where he believed his ex and her new boyfriend were.

Saxby will have a bond hearing Friday.