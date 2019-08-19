Man arrested after making threatening phone calls to MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Public Safety officers were dispatched to the MUSC Adult Trauma center over the weekend in reference to threatening phone calls.

On August 17th, at approximately 5:41 a.m. officers were advised that while the employee was stationed at the nurse station, she received two phone calls form an older male with a rough sound voice.

The incident report stated that the first call was around midnight but did not know the exact time but during the first phone call, the male suspect on the other line sounded intoxicated and she could only understand that the male stated that he had a gun.

Authorities advised that at 4:00 a.m., she received a phone call from the phone number and it sounded like the same suspect that had called around midnight. This time she was able to make out that the suspect stated, “I’m going to shoot your security officers, especially the black ones”.

She notified the security officers stationed in the emergency department about the phone calls.

It was determined that the phone number belongs to a patient that was escorted out of the emergency department earlier in the morning by security. The patient that was escorted out of the emergency department was named Tony Gilson.

The report stated that Gilson told authorities that the person who called and made the threats was his brother, Donnie, but would not provide any more information.

Officers stated that MUSC Security and Public Safety secured all key points of the hospital after the threats were reported.

Tony Gilson is facing charges of Unlawful use of the telephone.