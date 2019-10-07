Man arrested after victim suffers multiple stab wounds early Monday

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police responded to a reported stabbing early Monday morning on James Island.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a townhome on 8 Commercial Row just after 1:00 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault with a knife.

A victim was transported to MUSC with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was not on scene at the time but was later arrested in North Charleston.

Raymond Nolte, 25, is charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said the victim and Nolte know each other.

