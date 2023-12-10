CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a man who was arrested following a police chase that led to the discovery of narcotics.

According to Amber Allen, CCSO’s Communications Director, the pursuit started on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel after a Kawasaki motorcycle failed to stop for a speeding violation. The pursuit went north on Savannah Hwy to Hwy 61 then over the Cosgrove Bridge into North Charleston until ending at a gas station on Dorchester and Leeds Ave.

Deputies found the driver of the motorcycle had a suspended license for multiple violations. The motorcycle was not registered or insured.

Officials say the driver also had warrants out in two states. He was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and habitual traffic offender.

Allen says drug charges are pending due to the driver having narcotics and drug paraphernalia.