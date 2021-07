CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday arrested Arthur Blake Jr. (28) following a West Ashley stabbing.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Sanders Road around noon and found a male victim with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Blake is being charged with first degree assault and battery.

