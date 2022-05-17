NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested on Monday after attacking students and damaging property at the Charleston County School of the Arts.

A spokesman for the Charleston County School District said the trespasser entered the auditorium on the Bond-Wilson campus while students were practicing for an upcoming performance, pushed a student, and then damaged an instrument.

Staff members who were on stage at the time quickly intervened to protect students and call law enforcement.

The man told North Charleston police officers “take me to jail” when they arrived, according to a report. They said he then got onto the ground and allowed the officers to handcuff him while saying “shoot me.”

Charleston County EMS also responded to the scene and met with the victim who said he was hit by Bradley. Police also saw a Fender guitar damaged in the incident.

“The responding police officer quickly apprehended the suspect without further incident,” said Andy Pruitt, Director of Communications for the Charleston County School District. “A review of security footage shows the individual entered the building through a locked door that did not latch properly.”

Bradley had to be carried outside by four officers due to his “combative nature” and secured in a patrol car, NCPD said.

“District and school staff take the matter very seriously. We greatly appreciate the North Charleston Police Department’s quick response and the additional presence on campus today and for all afterschool activities.

Counselors from both schools and the district are meeting with students present at the rehearsal yesterday. We want to ensure all students have access to support and encourage them to reach out to school personnel with concerns or questions,” said Pruitt in a statement Tuesday.

Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property.