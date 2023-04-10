NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to steal from a North Charleston car dealership.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to the Jones Ford dealership on Rivers Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. in reference to an ongoing burglary.

A report states that officers spotted the suspect –whose clothing had been described by dispatchers — on surveillance cameras going through a toolbox in the car maintenance building.

Dispatchers told officers that the suspect was hiding behind a set of tires, according to the report.

Mark Keefer, 49, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary of a business.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.