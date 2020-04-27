Man arrested for breaking into a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant arrested a man for stealing items at a residence in the Old Village.

According to Inspector Chris Rosier with MPPD, officers responded to the Old Village after receiving reports of suspicious activated early Monday morning.

Officers reviewed a victim’s Ring home surveillance video and recognized the suspect from past experiences and went to his home to conduct their investigation.

They said multiple items believed to have been stolen were seized from the residence.

William Bogey, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering an automobile.

Officers say more charges are pending. An investigation is on-going.