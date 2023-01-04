CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to a burglary of a Family Dollar in Charleston.

CPD officers responded to the store on King Street after a burglary alarm was set off. Police found the front glass door of the building “completely busted out” with pieces of glass surrounding the floor, according to a police report.

A male, identified as Robert Jeridore (52), was spotted next to a shopping cart before he fled on foot along King Street.

When units tried to detain Jeridore, he grabbed an officer’s duty belt and tried pushing him away before being subdued in handcuffs.

CPD officers also conducted a search on Jeridore’s person, resulting in the discovery of a “clear glass smoking device commonly used for the smoking of cocaine base.”

When Jeridore was being transported, police said he became hostile and spat toward an officer multiple times.

Police were also able to review surveillance footage from the store which showed a man, revealed to be Jeridore, approaching the store, breaking the glass door, and entering the business.

“Jeridore canvases the store loading items into one of the black Family Dollar bins,” the report read. “After loading the bin full of items, he starts to bring them out the door when the packaged quilt falls at the base of the front door and is left behind.”

Jeridore was then seen loading the bin into a Family Dollar shopping cart and moving the cart along King Street.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest, throwing bodily fluids on employee, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently held on a $50,000 bond.