Man arrested for fatal collision involving bicyclist

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested Napoleon Ramos Jr. (27) for a fatal Sunday collision that left a bicyclist dead.

According to NCPD, the collision happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road. Ramos hit the bicyclist — who later died — and fled from the scene.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving a death, failure to report a collision involving a death, and improper turn.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.