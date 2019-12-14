Man arrested for fatal hit and run in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and U.S. Marshals arrested William Warren Roy (44) on Friday in connection to a November 23rd hit and run fatality.

The auto vs pedestrian accident occured on Savannah Highway in Ravenel.

According to CCSO, a female was walking along the side of the road when she was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on the scene, and officials have been searching for information ever since.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, CCSO was able to apprehend Roy and charge him with Hit and Run with Death or Injury, according to a press release.

Roy is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, according to the CCSO website.

The website indicates that no bond has been set at this time.