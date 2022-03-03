RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver has been arrested on a charge of felony DUI following a deadly crash in Ravenel.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Davidson Road near Bulow Landing Road just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A Kia sedan ran off the road and struck a tree. Deputies said a passenger in the vehicle suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, despite efforts to save their life from EMS.

The driver, who deputies said was not seriously injured, “showed signs of impairment from drinking alcohol,” the agency said.

Robert Glenden McPherson, 30 was arrested on a charge of felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected to have a bond Thursday morning.