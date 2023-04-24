CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of waving a BB gun Downtown.

Harper Lorne Lawrence-Weiland, 20, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed toy pistol, according to CPD.

A CPD officer, around 4:29 p.m., responded to the area of King and John Streets following reports of a male presenting a concealed handgun.

After a suspect description was provided, the officer was able to positively identify the offender and approached him.

Lawrence-Weiland admitted to having a BB gun in his pocket which was subsequently removed from his person.

Witnesses of the incident reported that Lawrence-Weiland was carrying a guitar and was asked to play a song. “When he sang a line about a .357 revolver, the offender producer the pellet gun,” the report stated.

He is currently held on bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.