Man arrested for hitting Pitbull with shovel, said he wanted to “put it down”

WARNING: Some may find this story upsetting or disturbing

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after deputies say he hit the dog with a shovel with the intention of “putting the dog down.”

It happened on Sunday after the dog allegedly had an accident in the house.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 162 in Hollywood after receiving reports of a man hitting a dog with a shovel.

The man who hit the dog, identified as David Beach, told deputies he took the dog out to the backyard and attempted to euthanize the 1-year-old Pitbull – named Zena – with a shovel by hitting it in the head.

David said he then dug a hole so he could bury the dog after killing it. He told deputies he only hit the dog once with the intention of “putting the dog down.”

The dog’s owner, Mildred, told deputies she went outside after several minutes to confront David, but when she reached him, he was already digging a hole and the dog was not moving.

She saw blood on David’s hands and ran inside to call 911.

Once at the scene, deputies stated the dog was alive with its right eyebrow swollen. They said the dog’s bottom jaw was covered in blood and there was blood coming from its nose.

David told deputies the dog wasn’t right in the head.

Deputies placed David in custody and charged him with ill-treatment of animals and he was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

In a follow-up with deputies, Mildred told them she took Zena to an animal hospital. The vet informed her that the dog suffered a fractured skull and multiple broken ribs.

She later relinquished her rights of the dog to the animal hospital due to her not being able to care for the animal.